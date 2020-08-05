Virtual community input meeting for Maryland Center for the Arts project in Harford slated for Wednesday night

A virtual community input meeting for the Maryland Center for the Arts project planned for more than 40 acres in Abingdon is scheduled for Wednesday evening.
The Center for the Arts is proposed for a 41.4-acre property at Route 24 and Wheel Road. The north end is near where Wheel intersects with South Tollgate Road in a roundabout, and the west side of the wooded property is along South Tollgate. The site is across the street from Emmorton Elementary School and just north of a condominium community for residents 55 and older at Tiree Court.
The meeting will be held on Zoom, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting ID is 844 4859 1018 and the password is 246667. Those interested can also join the meeting by telephone by calling 1-646-876-9923 and using the same ID and password.
The nonprofit Maryland Center for the Visual and Performing Arts Inc., is the entity developing the property. When completed, developers have said it will be one of the largest arts centers on the East Coast, designed to draw tourism to Harford County and Maryland.
An original site plan was approved in January 2019, and a community input meeting held the next month, but developers requested to alter parking and building locations on the site.
Plans still call for a 500-seat outdoor amphitheater, with seating for an additional 500 people in the lawn area, and three buildings, although the total building coverage was reduced from 1.6 acres to 1.41 acres, according to the zoning hearing examiner’s decision on the changes that was approved in March.
One building was moved closer to Tollgate Road and another moved farther north, a slightly greater distance from a residential community south of the site.
Dudley Campbell, principal of Bay State Land Services, an engineering consultant for the developers, testified in March that the reconfiguration should reduce noise being heard by the nearby neighborhood.
Parking lots were also reconfigured, reducing impervious surface area by about 2.5 acres, although the number of parking spaces remained the same in the plans.
