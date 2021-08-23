Edgewood teen sentenced to serve 40 years in prison for 2019 shooting that killed Joppa man

An 18-year-old was sentenced to serve 40 years in prison for killing another person with a rifle during a 2019 drug deal-turned-robbery, the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Monday.
Anthony Lamar Martin Jr., 18, of Edgewood, had pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in July and, on Monday, Judge Yolanda Curtin handed down a life sentence, suspending all but 40 years, the state’s attorney’s office said in a statement. Martin will also have to serve five years of probation upon his release.
Harford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1800 block of Grempler Way in Edgewood on Nov. 1, 2019, at around 3:19 a.m. for a person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the statement. There, they found Joshua Dwayne Crouse suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Medics tried lifesaving measures, but Crouse, 40, of Joppa, died from his injuries at the scene, police said.
The investigation revealed that Crouse agreed to meet with Martin on Grempler Way to buy $60 worth of marijuana. Crouse waited for Martin, then 16 years old, to show. When he did, Martin appeared with an AR-15 and shot Crouse while attempting to rob him, according to the statement. The gun was never found.
A witness gave a description of Martin to police and told them that Martin had been in the Shell gas station just before the shooting, which the station’s video footage corroborated. Two other witnesses also identified him from a photo array.
Martin was arrested more than three months after the shooting, when the teen walked out of a vacant row house in Baltimore in view of police, who arrested him on sight. The Harford sheriff’s office had received information Martin was in the city and was working with Baltimore city and county police to locate him.
In the statement, state’s attorney Albert Peisinger offered his condolences to Crouse’s family for the “senseless” loss of life and thanked the deputies, the emergency response personnel and assistant state’s attorney Angela Diehl for their roles in resolving the case.