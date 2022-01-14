Harford mosque to host interfaith commemorating MLK Day

The Harford County Education Society’s Masjid al Falaah mosque will host an interfaith lecture Sunday at 3 p.m. in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is Monday. The nationally known Imam Johari Abdul-Malik will speak on the topic ”Race Relations According to the Prophet Mohammad.”
According to Rehan Khan, executive director of the mosque, Mohammad said that no human was more superior than another and that they would be judged by their character and actions.
“There is good in every section of the society that we need to learn,” Khan said, “and we all, as faith leaders, believe in that, and we all need to promote that.”
The event has recurred for about six years, excluding last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Khan said. Usually, the event is jointly organized by the Temple Adas Shalom and the St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church – the other two members, in addition to the Abingdon mosque – of The Alliance of Abrahamic Faiths of Harford County.
This year, the event was solely organized by the mosque to keep it smaller in capacity due to COVID-19. The event is still open to members of other faiths.
“They are all invited,” Khan said.
The mosque has hosted other interfaith events such as Ramadan dinners and a 2019 gathering to honor victims of a shooting at a mosque in New Zealand.
“People were surprised to know how many things the Christians, the Muslims and the Jewish people have in common,” Khan said.
Seats for the lecture can be reserved via phone call or email, or you can watch a livestream from the mosque’s website, www.masjidalfalaah.com.