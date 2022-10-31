Marcy Austin approved as Harford County’s health officer

Marcy Austin was approved by the secretary of the Maryland Department of Health as Harford County’s new health officer starting Oct. 28.

Austin said in a county health department news release: “I look forward to developing more public health programs with our incredible staff, and to building on existing relationships with our community partners, our clients, and the state and local governments with the continued goal of making Harford County a healthier place to live, work and play.”

Austin was recommended by the Harford County Council as the county’s next health officer at its Oct. 18 meeting by a 6-to-1 vote.

A nine-person health officer search committee, whose members included council President Patrick Vincenti and council Vice President Robert Wagner, reviewed nearly 40 applications and interviewed six candidates.

According to state law, once a county nominates a health officer, the state health secretary decides whether to approve the nomination. The county health department announced Monday that Schrader confirmed Austin’s appointment.

Austin, who is not a medical doctor, had served as the acting health officer since the council removed former health officer David Bishai, a physician, from the position in October 2021.

“Having to resort to appointing a health officer with no training in science or health is a sad result of the anti-science grandstanding of the council,” Bishai said Monday. “[The] council made it clear in 2021 that competent public health officers were not welcome in Harford County, so it is no wonder that they could not attract more qualified applicants.”

According to state law, a county health officer does not need to be a physician if the deputy health officer is one. Jamie Sibel, a preventive health physician, was hired as the county’s deputy health officer in September.

Austin has worked for the Harford County Health Department since 2003. Since then, she has held a variety of roles including director of administration and deputy health officer.

According to the health department news release, Vincenti praised Austin’s knowledge and leadership experience.

“My colleagues and I look forward to our continued work with her as we advance the health of Harford County,” Vincenti said.