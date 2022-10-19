Harford County Council votes to nominate Marcy Austin as permanent health officer

The Harford County Council formally voted Tuesday night to recommend Marcy Austin as the county’s next health officer.

County Council President Patrick Vincenti said that out of nearly 40 applicants received by the nine-member health officer search committee, six were interviewed and, ultimately, Austin was chosen as the nominee.

Advertisement

Austin has served as the county’s interim health officer since October 2021 when the council fired then-officer Dr. David Bishai.

Harford County’s Acting Health Officer Marcy Austin, left, received her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020. Lisa Swank, the emergency preparedness coordinator for the Harford County Health Department, administered the vaccine. (Courtesy Harford County Health Department)

Per Maryland state law, the state health secretary, Dennis R. Schrader, will review the nominee and if Schrader finds the nominee qualified, he will appoint Austin as the county health officer.

Advertisement

The council voted 6 to 1 in approval of Austin. Council member Andre Johnson voted against Austin’s nomination, saying that while Austin is “extremely, extremely qualified” for the position, he felt another one of the candidates was better suited for the role.

This story will be updated.