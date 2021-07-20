Ma & Pa Trail extension construction | PHOTOS

Craig Gantt with Baltimore Pile Driving and Marine Construction Inc. checks the connections for the Pile Driving Analyzer (PDA), after the test piling is set in the proper position Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The PDA tests dynamic load testing of the pilings which will be part of a boardwalk section of the new portion of the Ma & Pa Trail along Ma & Pa Road in Bel Air. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)