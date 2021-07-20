Ma & Pa Trail extension construction | PHOTOS

Workers with Baltimore Pile Driving and Marine Construction Inc. and Allan Myers Company installed the first of three test pilings for a boardwalk section of the new extension of the Ma & Pa Trail along Ma & Pa Road in Bel Air Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Workers with Baltimore Pile Driving and Marine Construction Inc. work to maneuver the first of three test pilings into position for a boardwalk section of the new section of the Ma & Pa Trail along Ma & Pa Road in Bel Air Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Workers with Baltimore Pile Driving and Marine Construction Inc. and Allan Myers Company work to install the first of three test pilings for a boardwalk section of the new section of the Ma & Pa Trail along Ma & Pa Road in Bel Air Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Workers with Baltimore Pile Driving and Marine Construction Inc. work to manuever the first of three test pilings into position for a boardwalk section of the new section of the Ma & Pa Trail along Ma & Pa Road in Bel Air Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Workers with Baltimore Pile Driving and Marine Construction Inc. work to place the large steel tower in position to begin to install the first of three test pilings for a boardwalk section of the new section of the Ma & Pa Trail along Ma & Pa Road in Bel Air Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Workers with Baltimore Pile Driving and Marine Construction Inc. work to maneuver the first of three test pilings into position for a boardwalk section of the new section of the Ma & Pa Trail along Ma & Pa Road in Bel Air Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Workers with Baltimore Pile Driving and Marine Construction Inc. work to maneuver the first of three test pilings into position for a boardwalk section of the new section of the Ma & Pa Trail along Ma & Pa Road in Bel Air Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Worker Woinshet Tegegne monitors the Pile Driving Analyzer device as other workers use a pile-driving machine to install the first of three test pilings for a boardwalk section of the new section of the Ma & Pa Trail along Ma & Pa Road in Bel Air Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Craig Gantt with Baltimore Pile Driving and Marine Construction Inc. checks the connections for the Pile Driving Analyzer (PDA), after the test piling is set in the proper position Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The PDA tests dynamic load testing of the pilings which will be part of a boardwalk section of the new portion of the Ma & Pa Trail along Ma & Pa Road in Bel Air.
Workers with Baltimore Pile Driving and Marine Construction Inc. work to manuever the first of three test pilings into position for a boardwalk section of the new section of the Ma & Pa Trail along Ma & Pa Road in Bel Air Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Workers with the Allan Myers company put down a layer of stone for the foundation as they construct the new section of the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air Monday, July 19, 2021.
Workers with the Allan Myers company work to clear some remaining brush as they put up an erosion control fence for construction along the new section of the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air Monday, July 19, 2021.
Workers with the Allan Myers company put down a layer of stone for the foundation as they construct the new section of the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air Monday, July 19, 2021.
A worker with the Allan Myers company helps a dump truck driver empty a load of stone as workers put down a layer of stone for the foundation as they construct the new section of the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air Monday, July 19, 2021.
Workers with the Allan Myers company put down a layer of stone for the foundation as they construct the new section of the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air Monday, July 19, 2021.
Workers with the Allan Myers company put down a layer of stone for the foundation as they construct the new section of the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air Monday, July 19, 2021.
