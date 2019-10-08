An Edgewood man was sentenced to spend the next 50 years in prison for the sale of heroin and fentanyl in Harford County.
Alexander L. Manuel, 27, of the 1700 block of Crimson Tree Way, was sentenced to serve 80 years, with all but 50 total years suspended, according to a news release from the Harford County State's Attorney's Office.
Manuel was convicted by a jury Mary 30 of two counts of distribution of heroin and two counts of distribution of fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid drug.
“This sentence should serve as a warning to all those who peddle heroin and fentanyl on our streets and in our neighborhoods," State’s Attorney Albert J. Peisinger said in a statement.
"Our office, along with our law enforcement partners, will do everything we can to fight the opioid crisis, including ensuring that drug dealers will spend a significant portion of their lives behind bars," he said.
Harford County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Mahoney on Friday sentenced Manuel to serve 20 years on each of the four counts, then suspended 10 years on one count and all 20 years of another, according to electronic court records. Mahoney also ordered Manuel serve five years supervised probation upon his release.
Manuel purchased drugs from an undercover officer in Edgewood on two separate dates, according to the release.
The first sale of heroin and fentanyl occurred on April 5, 2018 in the 700 block of Edgewood Road. In that case, he was
The second sale of heroin and fentanyl occurred on April 10, 2018 in the 1300 block of Clover Valley Way.