Bel Air man pleads guilty to using hidden bathroom camera to record girls for sex trafficking network

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A Bel Air man pleaded guilty on Monday to using a hidden camera to record and send sexually explicit images of girls to a sex trafficking network.

Charles Wheat III, 38, recorded footage of five girls at his home using a hidden camera in a bathroom. Between April and November 2020, Wheat was paid by three female sex traffickers in the Philippines for the footage, according to his plea agreement.

Advertisement

Wheat sent images of three of the girls, which were found on his phone, to two Filipino women.

Authorities also found videos sent to Wheat’s phone that depicted one of the women engaging in sexual conduct with a boy, as well as footage of a girl who was encouraged by the woman to engage in sex acts with the boy, according to his plea agreement.

Advertisement

Wheat faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison and a maximum of 30 years for production of child pornography. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 17, 2024, at 10:30 a.m.

Following his release from prison, Wheat will be required to register as a sex offender.

Wheat’s lawyer was not immediately available for comment.