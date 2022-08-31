45-year-old man dead after Edgewood home fire

A 45-year-old man died Tuesday night after a fire broke out in his home in Edgewood, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said.

Just after 10 p.m., firefighters and paramedics from the Abingdon Fire Department were dispatched to the 3400 block of Albantowne Way for a cardiac arrest after a family friend found the victim collapsed in the hallway of the home, fire officials said.

As paramedics were attempting lifesaving procedures, firefighters noticed extensive heat throughout the home and found that the fire had burned itself out in the victim’s bedroom, fire officials said.

With help from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, deputy state fire marshals concluded the fire started in the bedroom, fire officials said.

The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death and for identification, fire officials said. There will be a joint investigation with the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, which is standard procedure when a fatal fire occurs, fire officials said.