26-year-old man dies at Harford County Detention Center

A 26-year-old man died at Harford County Detention Center Sunday morning, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Nathaniel Maurice Powell, Jr., of Middle River, was pronounced dead at 1:05 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said. A correctional officer found Powell around 12:15 a.m. unresponsive in his cell.

Deputies and medical staff performed CPR until paramedics arrived. Powell died by suicide, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating Powell’s death. His body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and no foul play is suspected, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Powell had been held in the detention center since Jan. 18.