Magnolia Elementary School closed due to a blown transformer

A blown transformer and continuing power outage have forced students and staff from Magnolia Elementary School in Joppatowne to be relocated to Magnolia Middle School.

The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to a call at the school on 901 Trimble Road in Joppa around 9 a.m.

Advertisement

“We are waiting for MyBGE to de-energize the power so we can extinguish the fire,” fire officials reported around 9:30 a.m.

No one was injured, according to authorities.

Advertisement

HCPS is asking parents and guardians who can pick up their Magnolia Elementary student from Magnolia Middle School immediately.

If parents/guardians are unable to pick up their Magnolia Elementary student from Magnolia Middle at this time, regular bus transportation will be provided at the normal dismissal time for Magnolia Elementary School and students will dismiss from Magnolia Middle School where they will stay for the remainder of the day, according to a HCPS spokesperson.

Magnolia Elementary School in Harford County is closed Wednesday, June 14, 2022, due to a transformer fire and power outage on the campus. (Courtesy Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company)

Magnolia Elementary School in Harford County is closed Wednesday, June 14, 2022, due to a transformer fire and power outage on the campus. (Courtesy Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company)