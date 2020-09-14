Macy’s hiring over 1,000 people at its Joppa fulfillment center

Department store chain Macy’s is hiring for over 1,000 full- and part-time positions to help with online orders at its Joppa fulfillment center, the company announced Monday.
Positions are open for warehouse workers, forklift drivers and other jobs as the chain prepares for an influx of online and mobile-app orders over the incoming holiday season, the company said.
Packages are sorted, picked, packed and shipped from the fulfillment centers, and prospective hires will be offered flexible schedules, a merchandise discount and the opportunity to earn bonuses.
Three hiring events will be offered — the first from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15,, and the remainder from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 19 and Sept. 26 — at 3300 Fashion Way in Joppa.
Before attending the events, candidates are encouraged to apply online on the company’s website.
The company said it migrated 1,000 seasonal positions to full-time in 2019, and about one-third of management began their careers as seasonal associates. The average length of service for professional and hourly workers at the company is 10 and 7 years respectively, it said.
The chain has also implemented several COVID-safety guidelines, in line with recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Masks are provided; employees are screened and temperature checked daily; and high-touched areas like equipment, bathrooms, break rooms and counter tops are regularly cleaned.