Macy’s Bel Air hosts storytime, toy drive for We Cancerve

Macy’s Bel Air held a Storytime with Geoffrey and toy drive on Dec. 16 in its Toys R Us department for the nonprofit We Cancerve Movement.

Last week, We Cancerve delivered 50 toys collected at the toy drive to children at the Deerfield Elementary School Judy Center in Edgewood and Halls Cross Roads Elementary School Judy Center in Aberdeen; as well as the Sinai Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Clinic, Children’s Hospital at Sinai, LifeBridge’s Greenspring Community Hospital and LifeBridge Health’s Hackerman-Patz House in Baltimore.

We Cancerve Movement, Inc. is a nonprofit organization founded in 2012 by Edgewood student Grace Callwood to bring happiness to homeless, sick and foster children. To date, the nonprofit has reached more than 26,000 youth, according to a spokesperson for the organization.