Amy Rosenkrans PhD, right, and the group participating in the Women's Suffrage Parade in Havre de Garce stop to present a bouquet of flowers and sing Happy Birthday to Mrs. Mabel Hart for her 102nd birthday in front of her home on Union Avenue in Havre de Grace. The group made the special stop as they marched to Tydings Park to dedicate a new historical marker honoring a local suffragist Saturday, March 27, 2021. Hart was born on March 27, 1919 in Harford County Maryland and was a former Havre de Grace Consolidated School and Havre de Grace Colored School teacher. (Matt Button / The Aegis)