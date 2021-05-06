Ma & Pa Trail parking lot at Williams Street in Bel Air to close for 3 weeks starting May 17

The parking lot at the Ma & Pa Trail’s Williams Street trailhead in Bel Air will close for repairs starting around May 17. The closure is expected to last three weeks.
Repairs will include milling and paving the lot and creating a bioretention area with plantings to eliminate washouts, according to a Harford County government news release.
During the closure, visitors should park in the lower lot of the Liriodendron Mansion, which is located at the end of Broadway, approximately two blocks from the Williams Street trailhead.