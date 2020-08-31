Two sections of Ma & Pa Trail in Harford County to temporarily close in September

Two sections of the Ma & Pa Trail in Forest Hill will be closed at separate times in September for the decks of the walking bridges to be replaced and for routine maintenance on the bridges’ structures.
The section of the trail from the Blake’s Venture trailhead to Mardic Drive, about four-tenths of a mile, is expected to be closed from Sept. 8 through Sept. 18. Then, the roughly half-mile section from Mardic Drive to the Route 23 underpass is scheduled to be closed from Sept. 21 to Sept. 28.
Because of the nature of the work being done on the walking bridges, no one will be allowed on the respective parts of the trail until it is complete, according to a county government news release.
This is the first time the decking on the three pedestrian bridges is being replaced since the trail opened in 2001, the release states. Normal wear and tear from 19 years of people walking on the bridge decks necessitates their replacement.