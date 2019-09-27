Advertisement

Harford County’s Ma & Pa Trail walking bridges to temporarily close starting Monday for repairs

By Aegis staff report
The Aegis |
Sep 27, 2019 | 1:43 PM
A painted cross walk leads folks to the Williams Street trail head for the Ma and Pa Heritage Trail. Harford County will be closing two walking bridges on the trail for repairs and maintenance beginning Monday, Sept. 30.
A painted cross walk leads folks to the Williams Street trail head for the Ma and Pa Heritage Trail. Harford County will be closing two walking bridges on the trail for repairs and maintenance beginning Monday, Sept. 30. (MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun)

Two walking bridges on the Ma & Pa Trail in Harford County will be closing for repairs and maintenance beginning Monday, Sept. 30.

Harford County Parks & Recreation will close each bridge, one at a time, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for two to three days, according to a news release from county government.

Once repairs are completed on the first bridge, it will be reopened and work will begin on the second bridge. The planned closures are necessary for the safety of trail users, the release states.

The first bridge to be repaired is in Bel Air, near where the trail passes under the Bel Air Bypass (Route 1) along Tollgate Road.

A few days later, the bridge located about three-quarters of a mile south of the Williams Street trailhead, where the Liriodendron spur trail connects to the main trail, will be closed.

Temporary signage will be placed at trailheads and closer to the bridges on the days when work is occurring.

Updates will be posted on the Harford County Government Facebook page, www.facebook.com/HarfordCountyMD.

