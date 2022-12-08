Lyn Stacie Getz Playground in Bel Air is open again

Bel Air’s Lyn Stacie Getz Playground is open again after closing earlier this year for renovations.

The playground now has upgraded equipment and improved accessibility, according to a county news release. Two large giraffe structures are now the entrance to an older children’s section of playground, meant for 5-to-12-year-olds, and an ADA-accessible ramp.

The new section of the playground also now has, among other additions: six slides, a carousel, a tree house and interactive panels with English, Spanish and sign language words.

Surfaces on the playground are also color-coded by how careful kids should be while playing on them: easier areas are light-green, while areas kids should be more careful are in dark green or light brown.

Benches on the playground’s perimeter have also been replaced.

The playground was built in 2001 in honor of Getz, who died in 1999.

The 2-to-5-year old section of the playground was updated this past spring. The only remaining work on the playground is on the toddler section’s see-saw, which is expected to be completed soon, the county said.