Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford checks in with downtown businesses in Bel Air weathering the pandemic

Randy Reinecke, owner of the Cowboy Eats food truck, has been doing everything he can to remain in business during the COVID-19 pandemic, including seeking government assistance allocated to help keep businesses afloat.
“I don’t want a handout. I want a little bit of help ... I need help now to get me through,” Reinecke said.
Reinecke happened to come face-to-face with Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford while his food truck was parked outside Independent Brewing Co. in Bel Air on Friday afternoon, serving meals to customers enjoying craft beers in Independent’s taproom.
Rutherford was visiting the Harford County seat to check in with several businesses on Main Street downtown, following a trip to Rocks State Park in northern Harford as part of his three-year “bucket list” quest to visit all 75 state parks in Maryland before the end of his second term in 2023.
The lieutenant governor, who was accompanied by Harford County officials and leaders of the town of Bel Air, visited three downtown businesses, including The Nest on Main, Farmhouse on Main and Independent Brewing.
Rutherford chatted with the business owners, purchased and sampled some of their wares, and interacted with county and town leaders such as Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, County Council members Tony Giangiordano and Chad Shrodes, Bel Air Mayor Amy Chmielewski and Town Commissioner Erin Hughes, plus Town Administrator Jesse Bane.
“It gives us a chance to see what’s happening in the economy with local businesses,” Rutherford said of the tour.
Many businesses in Harford County have received federal assistance such as CARES Act grants distributed through the state and county and loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, which is administered by the Small Business Administration, working with financial institutions to provide the loans.
“The assistance that we’ve been able to provide to the county, that can then provide it to the businesses, has been very helpful and we’ve heard that from a couple of businesses,” Rutherford said.
“It’s always good to hear directly how they’re doing, what kind of assistance they need, if they’ve received assistance and how effective it’s been,” he added.
Local small businesses also are competing with major retailers such as Amazon that allow people to shop online and have their purchases delivered to their homes. Many smaller shops are offering online shopping, too.
“They’ve gone online to try to address that, and they’ve been doing relatively well,” Rutherford said.
Kathi Gromacki, owner of The Nest on Main, said she received CARES Act and PPP funds, as well as some support from the Bel Air Downtown Alliance.
“It’s been nice,” Gromacki said. “It’s allowed me to have my online [service] and also bring my employees back sooner than later.”
Gromacki said her business “came back stronger” than before the pandemic and the forced shutdowns of many businesses in the spring. The Nest on Main, which Gromacki described as a “lifestyle boutique,” sells home goods, body care products, gifts, artwork and many other items — about 20% of her inventory is locally made.
She said many people want to purchase goods for their homes as they remain inside and socially distanced, plus they want to help locally owned small businesses. She also has protocols in place, such as limiting the number of people in the store, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 that make customers feel safe.
“They know us, they trust us,” Gromacki said of her customers.
Rutherford discussed provisions to assist small businesses that are included in the RELIEF Act of 2021, Gov. Larry Hogan’s more than $1 billion pandemic relief plan introduced during the start of the Maryland General Assembly session this week.
Those provisions include sales tax credits, relief from unemployment tax increases, and loan and grant support.
“It will help [people] like this out substantially, as well as the other businesses that we stopped into,” Rutherford said.
The town of Bel Air also has provided support to its downtown businesses such as allowing operators to put tables and chairs outside or closing parking lots to facilitate outdoor operations, according to Chmielewski, the Bel Air mayor.
The Bel Air Downtown Alliance and businesses also are collaborating on initiatives to bring people to town, such as the drive-in movie series during the holiday season where people could park in the lot adjacent to the Black Eyed Suzies restaurant and watch a movie.
“We’re here to support them, as much they are supporting us as a town,” Chmielewski said of local businesses.
The lieutenant governor interacted with Reinecke while making a purchase at the food truck before departing Independent Brewing, and they discussed his need for assistance.
Rutherford had one of his staffers come from the taproom to talk with Reinecke, and the staffer provided a business card to the food truck operator.
Reinecke is a Harford County resident whose business is headquartered in Baltimore County. He said later that he applied for a grant from Baltimore County in November but the service “was already closed” because of such great demand for assistance.
His business has been hurt during the pandemic because of fewer people being out and about, as well as fewer events. His truck had been at a number of private corporate events before COVID-19.
“It doesn’t matter where we go, there’s nobody there,” Reinecke said.
Reinecke said he and his staff will keep working through the pandemic and doing anything they can to attract business; he went through Harford County neighborhoods in April, delivering food orders to residents.
“We appreciate all of our customers that support us through this,” he said. “Any customer that supports us even a little bit, we appreciate it.”