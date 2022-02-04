Lords of 52nd Street coming to Amoss Center in Bel Air

The Lords of 52nd Street will perform at the Amoss Center in Bel Air on Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.
The Lords of 52nd Street were Billy Joel’s original band for over a decade and formed the core of the group that recorded Joel’s albums “The Stranger,” “52nd Street,” “Glass Houses,” “An Innocent Man” and “The Bridge.” These iconic records sold more than 150 million copies worldwide while establishing Joel’s unmistakable sound.
The band continues to perform their greatest hits such as “Only the Good Die Young,” “Say Goodbye To Hollywood,” “Miami 2017,” and more of the classic songs that make up the soundtrack of a generation.
Tickets are $30 (premier), $25 (orchestra) and $20 (terrace). To purchase tickets, visit tickets.harford.edu. For disability-related accommodations, call 443-412-2211 at least two weeks in advance.
Masks are required at the Amoss Center. This show is supported by the Maryland State Arts Council.