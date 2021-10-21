‘My favorite spot is my little store’: Log Cabin Chocolates in Fallston celebrates 101 years of candy making

While the business has remained true to the chocolates, Borsella is slowly branching out into new territories. Instead of focusing on supplying grocery stores or wholesale, Borsella is focusing more on personalized items, like corporate gifts. She has formed partnerships with several local businesses, including Zeke’s Coffee in Baltimore, Ale Craft Brewing in Bel Air and Maryland-based Route One Apparel, that allow her store to carry some of their products and vice versa.