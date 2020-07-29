Harford youths take away top prizes during first day of livestock show and sale

Reese McNutt snagged a top prize for her nearly 2-year-old heifer, Dottie, during the opening of the Harford County Youth Livestock Show & Sale on Wednesday, making her one of a number of local youths who were able to show and win prizes for animals amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“I like being out there [in the show ring]; I like having fun, and even winning is really fun too,” said Reese, 9, of Bel Air after winning the champion Simmental heifer prize. The daughter of Brian and Susan McNutt has been raising the 1,350-pound Dottie since the cow was a few months old on Ady Acres, the Street farm owned by her grandparents, Teri and Tony McNutt.
“Every day, I rinse my cows and work with their hair,” said Reese, who also walks with the cows and practices getting them to cooperate while in the show ring.
The Livestock Show & Sale, which runs through Saturday at the Harford County Equestrian Center in Bel Air, was organized by members of Harford’s agricultural and business communities following the cancellation of this year’s Harford County Farm Fair. Fair organizers determined in May that they could not put on an event that draws thousands of people to the fairgrounds in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fair is an opportunity for local youths who are members of 4-H and Future Farmers of America to show their livestock, arts and crafts, culinary and other projects to the public. Plus they can sell livestock they have raised during the annual 4-H Livestock Sale. The auction, which typically takes place on the last night of the fair, is usually well attended and is a chance for youths to earn money they can save for college or put toward a livestock project for the next year’s fair.
The many adults who work with 4-Hers and FFA members did not want the kids to miss out on such opportunities this year, so they formed a committee and put on the Youth Livestock Show & Sale, which is not affiliated with the Farm Fair or 4-H and FFA.
Jackie and Shane Smithson, whose 10-year-old daughter, Isabelle, won several top prizes for her heifers, praised organizers for giving local youths the chance to still show and sell their livestock, meaning the time and effort the kids have put in with the animals over the past year has not gone to waste.
Jackie Smithson, whose family lives on Pond View Farm in White Hall, said it would have been “kind of crushing” for the youths if they could not compete this year.
“I know it was a lot of hard work for everybody, but we’re glad that they did it, very thankful,” she said.
Youths showed poultry and beef cattle Wednesday — there were 74 head of cattle and about 16 poultry entered, according to event co-chair Mike Doran.
“Quality is good, numbers are good,” he said of the livestock being shown, “We’re excited, we’re very pleased; it’s been a good turnout.”
Market sheep and goats, plus dairy cattle, will be shown on Thursday followed by rabbits and swine Friday. The livestock auction is scheduled for Saturday afternoon. The events are not open to the general public, but people can follow along online at the Harford County Youth Livestock Show & Sale page on Facebook.