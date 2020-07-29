Harford youths take away top prizes during first day of livestock show and sale

The fair is an opportunity for local youths who are members of 4-H and Future Farmers of America to show their livestock, arts and crafts, culinary and other projects to the public. Plus they can sell livestock they have raised during the annual 4-H Livestock Sale. The auction, which typically takes place on the last night of the fair, is usually well attended and is a chance for youths to earn money they can save for college or put toward a livestock project for the next year’s fair.