Harford youths get record-breaking support at livestock sale with nearly $339,000 raised from buyers

Nearly $339,000 was raised by Harford County youths who sold their livestock at auction Saturday, earning what the event’s co-chair called “outstanding” support for their efforts.
“It was record breaking, outstanding,” Mike Doran, committee co-chair for the Harford County Youth Livestock Show & Sale, said Tuesday.
The four-day event started July 29, with three days of youths showing livestock such as poultry, swine, cattle, goats, sheep and rabbits, followed by the sale Saturday. All events took place at the Harford County Equestrian Center in Bel Air, the typical site for the annual Harford County Farm Fair.
This year’s fair was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however. Those who work with youths in organizations such as 4-H and Future Farmers of America still wanted to have a show and sale to recognize the hard work the kids have put in to raise their livestock, and give them an opportunity to earn money they can save for college or put toward livestock projects in the coming year.
“The outpouring has been amazing,” Doran said of the community support for this year’s event, which was not affiliated with the Farm Fair or 4-H and FFA.
There were 140 “lots,” or individual animals, up for sale this year, which Doran noted is down from prior years — 161 lots were available during the 4-H Livestock Sale in 2019, and 174 lots during the 2018 sale.
Much more money was raised during the 2020 sale, even with fewer lots; $338,957 was raised, according to totals provided by Doran. The highest individual price was $13,972.50, paid by the Giant Food supermarket of Rock Spring for a grand champion market steer sold by Ian Forbes, according to the results.
“We’re blown away with our prices and support we got at the sale for the kids,” Doran said.
Many new buyers — about 70 who have not purchased an animal during the past five years — took part in the 2020 auction, a participation level Doran described as “amazing.” He also noted the strong support from people who have been buyers in more recent years.
“It was tremendous and probably what made the sale, that combination,” Doran said of the support from new and prior buyers.
Patrick Vincenti, president of the Harford County Council, purchased a market swine from Jeffrey Widman for $1,920. He said Tuesday that he knows many of the youth involved personally and tries to support them with an auction purchase each year.
“I though prices were very strong for the kids” this year, he said.
Vincenti described the show and sale as “an outstanding way” for youths and the local farming community to “come together and celebrate our agricultural heritage in Harford County.” He also noted how organizers made several announcements during the sale about the importance of social distancing and wearing masks so people could protect themselves from the coronavirus.
“Even in these trying times, it’s always nice to have some sense of normalcy, if you will,” he said.
Vincenti donated the swine he purchased back to the FFA; buyers can either keep the livestock and bring them for slaughter, or donate the animals back for organizers to resell at market value.
Doran mentioned that more buyers than usual kept their livestock for processing this year as people stock up on meat from animals raised locally.
“It’s great they put local products in their freezer; that’s what it’s for, so that’s great,” he said of the sale.