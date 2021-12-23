Fellowship Chapel Jarrettsville live nativity | PHOTOS

Visitors got to enjoy the story of Jesus from the warmth of their cars during the live nativity at the Fellowship Chapel in Jarrettsville December 18-19 2021. Parishioners portrayed characters in the various scenes along the path while visitors listened to the story on their car radios. The church has put on the event for several years with hundreds of visitors passing through during the weekend event.
(Matt Button)
A group of visitors enjoy a stroll through the various scenes of the live nativity as parishioners portray the various characters at the Fellowship Chapel in Jarrettsville Sunday, December 19, 2021. Most visitors enjoy the story of Jesus from the warmth of their car for the drive through event but folks are encouraged to walk through as well. The church has put on the event for several years with hundreds of visitors passing through during the weekend event.
Parishioners from the Fellowship Chapel in Jarrettsville play a variety of roles for the annual live nativity as visitors enjoy the story of Jesus from the warmth of their vehicles Sunday, December 19, 2021. The church has put on the event for several years with hundreds of visitors passing through during the weekend event.
Visitors pause at the manger scene as they enjoy the story of Jesus from the warmth of their car as they take in the live nativity at the Fellowship Chapel in Jarrettsville Sunday, December 19, 2021. The church has put on the event for several years with hundreds of visitors passing through during the weekend event.
The Jarrettsville Community Christmas Tree lights up the night as visitors enjoy the story of Jesus from the warmth of their car as they take in the live nativity at the Fellowship Chapel in Jarrettsville Sunday, December 19, 2021. The church has put on the event for several years with hundreds of visitors passing through during the weekend event.
