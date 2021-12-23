Fellowship Chapel Jarrettsville live nativity | PHOTOS

A group of visitors enjoy a stroll through the various scenes of the live nativity as parishioners portray the various characters at the Fellowship Chapel in Jarrettsville Sunday, December 19, 2021. Most visitors enjoy the story of Jesus from the warmth of their car for the drive through event but folks are encouraged to walk through as well. The church has put on the event for several years with hundreds of visitors passing through during the weekend event. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)