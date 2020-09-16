Harford County venues begin to open for live entertainment as Maryland is in Stage 3 of COVID-19 recovery

Noe and his staff have booked a full weekend of entertainment at The State, in addition to the movies Friday night. Saturday will be an evening of stand-up comedy, headlined by Erik Escobar, and KISS tribute band Cold Gin will perform Sunday afternoon. The lineup of upcoming events at the theater, as well as outdoor shows at Laurrapin at the Boatyard off of Water Street, is available on The State Theater of Havre de Grace page on Facebook.