Police are looking for a man who attempted to rob a Little Caesar’s pizza store in Edgewood, but ended up just getting all wet.
Deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Little Caesar’s, located in the 2200 block of Hanson Road, around 8:20 p.m. Sunday for a report of an assault and attempted robbery.
An unknown male entered the store, implied he had a weapon and demanded money, police said. When an employee of the store refused, the man struck him, according to police. The employee then poured a bucket of dirty water on the alleged robber before he fled the business without taking anything.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or has information regarding the assault, is asked to contact Det. Burns at 410-836-5043.
Tips can also be made anonymously by calling Harford Crime Solvers at 888-540-8477, visiting www.p3tips.com or submitting a tip online to www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted.
Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 if information provided leads to an arrest and indictment of the individual responsible for the crime.