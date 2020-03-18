Harford County restaurants can now deliver beer, wine along with meals

The Harford County Liquor Control Board passed a motion Wednesday to make it easier for restaurants and other establishments to deliver alcoholic beverages to customers amid coronavirus-related closures.
Customers must live within Harford County, according to LCB General Manager Scott Baker.
Liquor license holders have always been able to deliver beverages, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, presuming they went through a board process and got approval, Baker said.
The liquor board sent a mass email to all of its licensees to determine if any want authorization to deliver alcohol while the state has ordered bars and restaurants closed to the public.
The executive order from Maryland Governor Larry Hogan banning on-premise drinking and dining at area establishments also allows them to offer drinks for carryout and delivery, according to the Baltimore Sun.
Harford licensees can get approval by replying to the email, and they must fill out an application within 10 days after replying, Baker said.
Licensees are approved to make deliveries once they reply, provided they file the application within the 10-day window, according to Baker.
Board Rule 4:15 governs the process of deliveries, with stipulations like only people 21 and older can receive and sign for an order, the recipient must show identification, and the employee making the delivery must have a valid certificate indicating they have completed alcohol awareness training.
The liquor board can deny authorization for deliveries if the licensee has been found to be in violation for selling alcohol to a minor within the past five years, according to the rule.
Black Eyed Suzie’s in downtown Bel Air announced on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon that it could now offer carryout and delivery for beer, wine and champagne, in addition to meals.