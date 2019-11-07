Two restaurants that opened in the last year were fined Wednesday for serving alcohol to a minor during a liquor compliance test last month.
Bartenders at Vince’s Crab House in Fallston, which opened in July, and J’Ville Grill in Jarrettsville, which opened in April, were each fined $500 for serving a beer to the underage Harford County Sheriff’s Office cadet during a test of 18 businesses Oct. 22.
Because they are new, the licensees for both restaurants appeared Wednesday before the Harford County Liquor Control Board for hearings on the violations and accepted responsibility for serving the minor and apologized to the board.
“It happened, there’s no excuse for it. It’s embarrassing, it’s unfortunate," Brenda Meyer, one of the licensees for Vince’s Crab House, told the board.
The licensees have had mandatory meetings with their staff since the violation and the bartender, who was certified in alcohol awareness, will be taking the class again, Meyer said.
The bartender who served the cadet is still working at the restaurant, Meyer said, because he was very apologetic and a hard worker, but he knows his second chance is his last one.
“You seem sincere,” board member Butch Tilley said. “I hope you don’t prove us wrong if we lessen the penalty today.”
Meyer assured they would not.
At J’Ville Grille, the bartender asked the cadet for his ID — a vertical license, which he provided — set it down to call another employee then served the cadet the beer he ordered.
Daniel Santoro, the owner of the J’Ville Grille, also told the board he was sorry for serving the cadet.
“We had a meeting with the entire staff, understanding the severity of it,” Santoro said. “It’s an unfortunate mistake, but we understand it.”
He said J’Ville Grille doesn’t cater to a young crowd, rather to a mid-30s crowd.
Businesses that passed the compliance test were New Fallston Liquors, 7-Eleven, Black Forest Tap House, Tacos Tolteca, Fallston Barrell House and Earth, Wood & Fire in Fallston; Cheers Wine & Spirits, Miller’s Ale House, 510 Johnny’s, Greek Village, Neo Pizza, India Garden and Thai Spice in Bel Air; Bacco Italian Wine Bar and Conrad’s Seafood Restaurant in Abingdon; and La Tolteca in Joppa.