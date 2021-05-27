Lightning strike causes house fire in Darlington, displaces family, investigators say

A house fire in Darlington that caused about $75,000 in damage was sparked by a lightning strike during Wednesday’s thunderstorms, the Office of the State Fire Marshal reported.
The owners of the home in the 2000 block of Nobles Mill Road discovered the fire around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, bringing about 40 firefighters from the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company and other companies, according to the fire marshal’s office.
The fire appears to have originated in the first floor rear bedroom of the house and took about 20 minutes to control, the fire marshal’s office reported.
It caused an estimated $25,000 in structural damage and $50,000 worth of damage to contents of the house. No injuries or deaths were reported.
The home’s owners are being assisted by family, the fire marshal reported.