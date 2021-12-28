Harford libraries to distribute COVID-19 test kits on Thursday

Harford County Public Library will distribute free Abbott BinaxNow At Home COVID-19 test kits on Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. at all library branches, while supplies last, according to a news release.
The distribution is being held in collaboration with the Maryland Department of Health and the Harford County Health Department.
One kit, which contains two tests, will be distributed per adult as supplies last. Customers are asked not to come to the library to pick up a test kit if they are quarantining or exhibiting symptoms of illness. People who fit those criteria should seek advice from your health care provider.
Directions for use and instructions for reporting test results will be included with each test kit. To find a Harford County Public Library location, visit HCPLonline.org.