‘Black Resistance through righteous service’; America’s military celebrates Black History Month | READER COMMENTARY

It’s no secret that our nation’s military has shaped American history.

Since the earliest days of the American experience, countless men and women have answered the call to serve, embracing the sacred oath to — amid repression and danger — defend and preserve our nation’s ideals of liberty and democracy.

Amongst these valiant patriots includes Black and African Americans who not only left an enduring mark on American history and society, but on our military as well.

Each February, the U.S. Army joins our nation in observation and reflection of their tremendous contributions to our country, military and our collective history.

Today, and throughout this month specifically, we recognize and honor the courageous military service of Black and African Americans to our nation. Currently, this group makes up about 20% of our Army and serves at every level of leadership. Many, myself included, come from a long line of military service, made especially unique in that their parents, grandparents and great-grandparents served a country that did not always honor their citizenship in many ways.

The truth is, our Army simply could not accomplish its missions without the skill and dedication of all of its members. We find our true strength in our ability to bring together people of different ethnic groups, cultures and faiths who share common values like duty, honor, selfless service, loyalty and respect.

In the Army, we have developed a focused strategy to address policies and procedures to make our organization more inclusive — to create spaces of belonging for everyone in the Army. We recognize that to fight and win our nation’s wars, we need the strength that comes from our diversity, which enables and drives the high performing and cohesive teams we need; the type of teams achieving greatness every day at Aberdeen Proving Ground.

Like APG, the local communities that surround our installation have a history of time-honored service and respect for Black and African Americans in our military. We have never fought a war in which Black and African Americans did not serve proudly.

Harford County’s own Sergeant Alfred B. Hilton courageously fought in the Civil War on the side of the Union Army. Not only was Sgt. Hilton an African American soldier, but he is the only Medal of Honor recipient in Harford County history.

In 1864, during the Battle of Chaffin’s Farm, the regimental color bearer was wounded on the battlefield. Hilton recovered that flag and carried both flags through the first Confederate line and toward the inner Confederate line, until he was mortally wounded. Crying out, “Boys, save the colors!” soldiers like Hilton prove this community has always been forward-thinking, courageous and ready to answer the nation’s call.

Like Hilton and so many other great Americans, every single one of us can dedicate our lives to the moral and righteous service our nation and the diverse people who call it home.

As soldiers and Army civilians, our different experiences and our different cultures make our local communities and our Army strong. Each one of us, regardless of ethnicity, rank or background, is unique and brings diverse and valuable resources to the table, which only makes our Army more resilient and powerful. Now more than ever, we must remember we are all, first and foremost, a part of the human race.

On behalf of our entire installation, we recognize, honor and offer our respect to the Black and African American servicemen and women who paved the way for myself and so many others who have volunteered to serve this great nation as an American soldier.

Thank you for your everlasting dedication to our country.

People first, winning matters, Army strong!

MG Robert Edmonson

Maj. Gen. Robert Edmonson II serves as the senior commander at Aberdeen Proving Ground.