Aberdeen Middle Learning Support Center opens for first day of virtual learning, putting education in students' hands

Aberdeen Middle School’s cafeteria normally roars with conversation as hundreds of students pass through it daily during a typical school day. Assistant principals patrol the rows of tables, keeping an ear out for conversations and stopping any roughhousing as staggered shifts of students take turns eating.
But Tuesday, the first day for some students back in the building since the coronavirus hit Maryland, was a different scene.
Only a handful of students were in the cafeteria, seating a fair distance away from each other at the long tables. Conversation was scattered. The assistant principals were seated, relaxing with each other instead of making their normal circuit around the lunch room. Lunch tables were assigned.
“This is weird,” Principal DeAnn Webb said simply.
The first day of virtual learning at Aberdeen Middle’s Learning Support Center went off largely without issue — discounting a few technical hiccups — and offered a glimpse of a new style of education where students have more autonomy to succeed or fail.
About 5% of Harford County Public Schools' 38,000 pupils are attending the learning centers, set up in school buildings for students who needed a safe place with reliable internet access to learn during the day.
Middle and high school students, as well as elementary students who do not have internet access at home, who qualify for free and reduced-price meals, who are English-Language Learners, or whose parents are classified as “essential employees,” came to the centers Tuesday. On Wednesday, kindergarten students who met any of those qualifications will start going to the centers.
The remaining elementary students in kindergarten through second grade will report to the learning support centers on Sept. 22, followed by third through fifth-graders on Oct. 6.
Aberdeen Middle’s learning center saw 48 middle-school students attend the first day, Webb said. Most of those students were at the center because they lacked reliable internet. The students were required to wear masks and abide by distancing guidelines, Webb said. Students who attended the centers are kept in classes of eight — the same people they ride the bus with. That way, Webb explained, possible infection does not spread through multiple classes.
The first day back at Aberdeen Middle is usually accompanied by hugs, music and dancing, Webb said. The teachers line up along the sidewalk to welcome the kids back and ask about their summers. This year, elbow-bumps replaced hugs, and fewer staff were present as all the educators were teaching virtually, and only some from the school building.
“It was just a little weird not being able to interact with them like we normally do,” Webb said.
Though many of the students were not overly fearful of the virus, Webb said, some appeared nervous on the first day, so she had to reassure the them that the masked and distanced educators were the same people they remembered from last year.
“It is a matter of reassuring the kids that we are still here for them, that we still have their best interests at heart, that we still want to keep them safe," Webb said. “In order to teach a child, they have to feel safe first before anything else.”
The morning was a bit more chaotic than Webb anticipated. Some kids forgot their Chromebooks or passwords, some buses arrived without students on them and a couple students who arrived at the learning center were not signed up to attend it. She said they are working to iron out the procedures and develop a rhythm.
The day was supposed to start at 8, but the schedule was slightly backed up as kids needed help adjusting to the technology and getting settled. The largest issue was logging into the system; several parents whose children were learning virtually drove to the learning center for help logging in, Webb said.
Beyond technological issues, teaching virtually differs significantly from in-person instruction, Webb said. Teachers will not be physically present to have a stronger hand in directing their pupils, and the decision to attend class and do classwork is dependent on students. Many join their virtual classes with their cameras off.
“We are going to have to have our kids be more responsible for their own learning," she said. “If they don’t log on, a teacher really cannot do anything about that.”
In a typical classroom, paraeducators like Shamira Thompson are the glue that holds it all together. While teachers teach, she observes, pulling students aside for further individual or group instruction, noting good work that goes unnoticed by the instructor and generally supporting students.
Teaching is no easy feat, she said, as parents discovered when Harford County schools first shuttered in March, and direction from teachers is essential for some students who require special accommodations and those who learn better in-person.
“It is imperative to have someone the in school ... we have children who desperately need someone to be with them,” she said. “It’s not a cakewalk.”
Virtual learning does offer students a head-start developing independence and time-management skills important in college, Thompson said, but she said students' success will be more of a team effort than before — involving the parent, the teacher, the school’s support staff and the students themselves.
Katie Brennan, whose two children attend Fountain Green Elementary in Bel Air, said she was anxious to hear how the first day at the learning centers went.
Brennan, like her husband, is an essential government worker who struggled to adapt to the implementation of virtual learning, having to balance her first- and fourth-graders' educations against her work with Harford County government.
“That was probably the hardest thing I’ve had to do,” she said.
She heard though the grapevine about Fountain Green’s Learning Support Center program and enrolled her children as soon as she could, though she had to buy her second-grade son a Chromebook. She said the school’s staff was quick to answer her questions and she has confidence that her children are in good hands.
“I think the live interaction that these kids are going to have is going to help them,” she said. “Fountain Green, they were ready for them.”