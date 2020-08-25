Harford Learning Support Centers will open in stages as officials work to fill all staff positions

Middle and high school students will report to the learning support centers when the 2020-21 school year begins Tuesday, Sept. 8, along with elementary students who do not have internet access at home, who qualify for free and reduced-price meals, who are English-Language Learners, or those whose parents are classified as “essential employees,” including educators. Kindergarten students who meet any of those qualifications will go to the centers on Wednesday, Sept. 9.