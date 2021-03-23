Izaak Walton League’s new facility on preserved land in Edgewood will be subject of community meeting Thursday

The land is the historic 48-acre Welzenbach Farm off of Willoughby Beach Road. The property is adjacent to a county park and the 350-acre Bosley Conservancy owned by the local Izaak Walton League chapter, which purchased it from the Land Trust Feb. 25. The purchase happened after years of discussion between representatives of the two organizations regarding “a shared vision of expanding public recreation and conservation in Edgewood,” according to a recent press release from the Land Trust.