Ladew Gardens will present its annual Maple Magic event, now in its 15th year the weekend of Feb. 15 and 16.
Guests of all ages are invited to experience the process of making real maple syrup. An indoor presentation is followed by a nature hike to identify maple trees and demonstration of tapping maple trees, and collection of sap which is boiled down into delicious, amber syrup. End the day with tasty treats of Ladew syrup, maple candy and a pancake snack.
There are two programs each day, one at noon and another at 2 p.m. The programs last approximately 90 minutes.
Space is limited. Advance registration is recommended as Maple Magic sells out each year. Register online at www.LadewGardens.com or call 410-557-9570, ext. 223.
Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for students and seniors 62 and older, and $6 for children ages 3 to 12. Free admission for kids age 2 and younger.
Ladew Topiary Gardens has been named “One of the Top 5 Gardens in North America;” was deemed “the most outstanding topiary garden in America” by the Garden Club of America; and was featured as one of “10 incredible topiary gardens around the world” by Architectural Digest.
Ladew is located on Jarrettsville Pike (Route 146) in Monkton. Ladew Topiary Gardens is a nonprofit whose mission is “to maintain and promote the Gardens, House and facilities in keeping with the creative spirit of Harvey S. Ladew for the public benefit and for educational, scientific and cultural pursuits.” Both the house and gardens are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.