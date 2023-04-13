Tiptoe through the topiaries at Ladew Topiary Gardens, now open for the 2023 season

Ladew Topiary Gardens, recognized as the Most Outstanding Topiary Garden in America by the Garden Club of America and one of the 10 incredible topiary gardens around the world by Architectural Digest, marked the grand opening of its 2023 season on April 1.

“Ladew is special in so many ways. Each time you visit, you experience something new,” said Emily Emerick, executive director of Ladew Gardens, in a news release. “Whether you prefer a self-guided tour of the gardens, engage in some of our dynamic programming, or come to admire the beauty of the works presented by our Artists in Residency program, there is something for everyone.”

Ladew Gardens’ garden rooms, or sections, are among its may attractions. The layout is organized into specific themed sections with perfectly planned blooms and foliage.

“It’s a garden; it changes all the time,” Emerick said on opening day. “So if you’ve seen it in April, you haven’t seen it in May. And if you’ve seen it in May, you haven’t seen it in June, and so on, all the way through the fall. It’s an ever-changing landscape.”

Dotted throughout the 22-acre property are more than 100 larger-than-life topiaries, more this year than ever before, with new ones in several of the garden rooms.

A coveted home for artists and creatives to express themselves through nature and art, Ladew’s 2023 Artists-in-Residence program features sculptor Sam Christian Holmes and the paintings of couple Adrienne Stein and her husband Quang Ho.

Notable for the 2023 season, Ladew announces an array of events and programming including Twilight Tuesdays, featuring music and an extended dinner menu offered by The Ladew Café. In The Garden behind-the-scene series and a lecture series are offered in the spring and fall.

Ladew’s Garden Festival, a curated market offering a wide variety of specialty plants, garden ornaments and antiques, is one of the major fundraisers of the year. The festival returns on May 6.

A full schedule of events can be found at LadewGardens.com. Hours and admission prices are also posted on the website, where tickets may be purchased.

The Manor House, Harvey Ladew’s beautifully restored home filled with antiques and treasures, is free to self-tour this season the first and last Friday of each month beginning May 12. Additional attractions include the native Butterfly House (open to the public in early July) and a mile-long nature walk trail through a natural landscape.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Ladew Gardens is located at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton.