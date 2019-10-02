The second annual Garden Glow, a unique celebration of fall that features illuminated sculptures, hundreds of glowing jack o’lanterns, live music and food and spirits, is returning to Ladew Gardens for two nights this year on Oct. 19 and 20.
“The event was just mind-blowingly popular last year,” Ladew Executive Director Emily Emerick said. “It just floored me in terms of what type of interest exists for an after-hours, evening, illuminated event.”
It was so popular, she said, that a second night was added for this year’s family-friendly Garden Glow event.
Special educational exhibits will give guests new insights into creepy crawly critters. Local artists will create glowing art works that will be on display.
Garden Glow sold out last year and tickets are going fast this year. Emerick said about 1,700 of the 1,800 tickets for Saturday are sold. More remain for Sunday.
The event is 5 to 9 p.m. each night at Ladew Gardens, 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton, rain or shine.
Garden Glow will feature 500 carved pumpkins this year. About 70 of them will be carved by artists once they’ve been cut and gutted by volunteers, which Emerick said are still needed all day Wednesday and Thursday.
Other volunteers can drop off pumpkins they have carved at home to be used in the display at the tent set up in the parking lot in the few days before Garden Glow.
Proceeds from Garden Glow will benefit Ladew’s Environment Educational programming for children, which provides vitally important, experiential outdoor programming for up to 5,000 students a year and has a long-standing commitment to serving Maryland’s Title I schools.
For a detailed schedule of Garden Glow events or to purchase tickets, visit www.LadewGardens.com or call the Ladew office at 410.557.9570.
Non-member tickets are $25 for adults, $18 for student and seniors and $6 for children 2 to 12. Tickets for Ladew members are $20 for adults, $13 for students and seniors and $4 for children 2 to 12.
Visit Harford is Presenting Sponsor of Garden Glow. Additional support comes from Kinsley Construction, BGE, Asset Strategy Consultants, BIG Business InformationGroup, as well as Baltimore County Commission on Arts & Sciences, Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts, The Citizens of Baltimore County, Harford County Community & Economic Development, Harford County Cultural Arts Board and the Maryland State Arts Council.
“Glow” and sculpture artists include Laura Amussen, Michael Bare, Laure Drogoul, Katherine Fahey, Amelia Grace, Keith Holt, Kyle Miller, John Ruppert, Samantha Sethi, Emily Schubert, Daniel Van Allen, among others.
Entertainment includes the Woody Pines bluegrass band, Crank Puppet Show, glowing stilt walkers, jugglers and more.
Kids can enjoy Ryan the BugMan, craft projects and special educational exhibits of owls, bats, moths, spiders and other creepy crawly critters.
Garden Glow Eats will be provided by Carma’s Cafe, Dizzy Cow Pizza, Millburn Orchards apple cider donuts, Mouth Party Caramels, Philadelphia Pretzel Factory, Prigel Family Creamery as well as fall soups, macaroni and cheese, kale salad and hot dogs.
Garden Glow Drinks will be provided by Independent Brewing Co featuring “Honey Glow" custom brew and ciders made with honey from Ladew’s bees, McClintock Distillery special craft cocktails and Sagamore Spirits special whiskey cider recipe.