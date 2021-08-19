Lab chemists contracted to test drugs for Maryland prosecutions weren’t certified by the state. Now, several cases may need another look.

Marijuana testing in particular was made more difficult in the state after Congress passed the 2018 Farm Bill that allowed production of hemp. Analysis of marijuana was farmed out to NMS because the state did not have the equipment to appropriately test the plant. Under the new law, a plant that has .3% or less THC in it is hemp. Anything over that threshold is considered marijuana. Maryland followed suit with its own legislation passed in 2019 to mirror the federal standards.