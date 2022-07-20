Kutcher Foundation announces its 2022 award winners

The Kutcher Foundation has announced each of its four award recipients for 2022. The foundation gave out the John Simpers Baseball Service Award, the Col. John F. Kutcher Senior Military Service Award, the Larry Hetzel Volleyball Leadership Award and Brent Toms Baseball Legacy Award.

Winners are selected by a Kutcher Foundation committee based on who is nominated or submits a scholarship form.

At the annual Harford Men’s Baseball League Bull Roast this spring, Chuck Green, an umpire since 1976, was announced as the fifth recipient of the John Simpers Baseball Service Award. Along with Green winning the award, the Kutcher Foundation will provide a stipend to upcoming youth umpire, C.J. Nimmo, so that he can purchase new umpiring gear.

Elizabeth Fisher, a 2022 graduate of Fallston High School, was named the recipient the Col. John F. Kutcher Senior Military Service Award. Fisher became the first student winner of this award from Fallston. She received a $1,000 scholarship from the Kutcher Foundation and will attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

“I am truly honored to receive this scholarship and I am incredibly grateful to the Kutcher Foundation for their kindness and generosity,” said Fisher. “I look forward to serving our beautiful country and countrymen as great men and women have served before me. Thank you to all of those who have gone out of their way to help me. They are the reason that I am in the position I am in today, and I will remain forever grateful toward them.”

Austin Shorts was named the fifth recipient of Larry Hetzel Volleyball Leadership Award. Shorts was a three-time captain of the John Carroll volleyball team (twice at the varsity level) and helped lead his squad to the MIAA semifinals for the first time in a decade during his senior season.

He also helped organize a volleyball clinic for elementary and middle school kids with one of his teammates for their senior project. He received a $1,000 scholarship from the Kutcher Foundation and plans to attend Pennsylvania State University.

“I am beyond honored to be this year’s recipient of the Volleyball Leadership Award. I take pride in having the opportunity to carry on the legacy of Coach Larry Hetzel,” said Shorts. “Volleyball has taught me a lot about leadership throughout my high school years, and I have valued the lessons I have learned.”

The Brent Toms Baseball Legacy Award was given to Johnny Ortiz, a senior at Evangelic Christian School in Fort Myers, Florida. He received a $1,000 scholarship from the Kutcher Foundation and plans to attend Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“It is an honor to take this award. It will help me further my education in the future,” said Ortiz.

The Kutcher Foundation is based in Forest Hill. The foundation supports community charitable programs that promote youth development, mentoring and making a positive difference in the world. The foundation also partners with other community and national charitable programs with shared objectives, and facilitates its own programs in Harford County and Baltimore.

