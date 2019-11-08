Two people from Baltimore were charged Sunday with stealing merchandise from Kohl’s department store then leading police on a chase into Bel Air town limits as they tried to arrest them.
Tatiana Brown, 21, and Lamont Jackson, 26, both of the 300 block of East Lafayette Street, allegedly stole bags full of Under Armour clothing from Kohl’s at Festival in Bel Air, according to charging documents.
Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the store for a report of a theft and when they arrived, saw two people leaving the store and getting into a silver Buick. A deputy ran after them and tried to stop the Buick, which took off from its parking spot and almost hit him, according to charging documents.
Another deputy chased the car in his patrol vehicle into Bel Air town limits, but because the driver was allegedly driving erratically and into oncoming traffic, he stopped the pursuit, court records said.
Deputies discovered the car was rented and the leasing company was able to shut the car off in the 700 block of Brier Court off Route 543 in Fountain Green.
Deputies detained the driver, Brown, and Jackson and searched their car, where the suspected stolen merchandise was found. Deputies also found nine New Era hats and several candles.
Brown also had her 11-month-old son in the car with her.
Deputies watched store video of Brown and Jackson, which showed them allegedly taking Under Armour items off the racks, removing the security devices with a magnet and putting them in their bags.
Brown and Jackson were arrested and taken to Harford County Detention Center.
Brown is charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, theft $100 to $1,500, neglect of a minor and making a false statement to a police officer. She was released from the detention center on $5,000 bond.
She is also facing traffic citations for driving without the required license and authorization, failure to obey properly placed traffic control device instructions, failure to stop at a red traffic light, reckless and negligent driving, speeding, unsafe lane changing and driving off the road while passing a vehicle.
Jackson is charged with theft $100 to $1,500. He was released from the detention center on $1,500 bond.