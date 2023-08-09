Klein’s ShopRite Harford stores collecting school supplies, will hold ‘Stuff the Bus’ day

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

As part of the Harford County Education Foundation’s efforts to collect school supplies for students in need, Klein’s ShopRite Harford County locations will serve as supply collection sites now through Sept. 14.

Additionally, the Klein’s ShopRite Festival location will host a one-day “Stuff the Bus” event on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A school bus, donated by J. Edwards Transportation, will be parked atop the parking lot and shoppers can drop off school supplies. The store is located at 5 Bel Air South Parkway.

Advertisement

“As lifelong Harford County residents, our family is always looking for ways to give back to our community,” said Klein’s Family Markets Director of Front-End Operations Sarah Klein. “We’re thrilled to partner with the Harford County Education Foundation on another Stuff the Bus event and help students get the vital supplies they need.”

For those unable to attend the Stuff a Bus event, supplies can be dropped off at any time at the following Klein’s ShopRite locations:

Advertisement

Aberdeen, 949 Beards Hill Road;

Main Street, 223 N. Main Street, Bel Air;

Forest Hill, 2101 Rock Spring Road;

Festival, 5 Bel Air South Parkway;

Riverside, 1321 Riverside Parkway, Belcamp.

The donated items will benefit more than 12,000 students in Harford County in need, according to a Klein’s news release.

“Many do not realize the staggering number of Harford County students that live in poverty,” said Deb Merlock, founder and president of the Harford County Education Foundation. “These events help make a tremendous impact in student’s lives [and] help students start the school year off on the right foot.”

Items needed include:

pencils (regular and colored), erasers, pens, markers (washable and dry erase);

crayons, highlighters;

blunt-edge scissors;

protractors, compasses;

glue sticks and white glue bottles;

loose-leaf paper, index cards, composition notebooks;

two-pocket folders, 1-1/2″ and 3″ binders, binder dividers;

zippered pencil pouches (including binder pencil pouches), plastic pencil cases;

backpacks;

USB drives, graphing calculators;

plastic zip storage bags (quart and gallon size);

tissues, hand sanitizer.

The donated supplies will also be used to stock the Education Foundation’s Tools for Schools Resource Center in Bel Air, where teachers from Harford County Public Schools shop, free of charge, for school supplies for their economically challenged students.