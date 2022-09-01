Klein’s ShopRite pharmacy to offer mobile vaccination program in Harford County

Klein’s ShopRite pharmacy will offer a mobile vaccination program beginning in September. The mobile vaccine unit will travel across Harford County and offer flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines and more.

“Klein’s ShopRite pharmacy is thrilled to partner with local organizations for our mobile vaccine program,” said Butch Henderson, Klein’s ShopRite pharmacy director. “Flu season is right around the corner. The mobile vaccine unit offers an easy and convenient way to get vaccinated and protect yourself and others from the flu.”

In addition to visiting various Klein’s ShopRite’s in Harford County daily, the mobile vaccine unit has upcoming stops planned, including:

· Delta Senior Center, 5 Pendyrus St. in Delta, Pa., on Sept. 14 from 12-4 p.m.

· Hopkins Brewery, 3833 Rider Lane in Havre de Grace, on Sept. 28 from 5-8 p.m.

· Independent Brewery, 418 N. Main St. in Bel Air, on Sept. 29 from 5-8 p.m.

More locations will be added throughout the fall. Organizations or businesses that would like to host the Klein’s ShopRite mobile vaccine unit can contact Henderson at butch.henderson@wakefern.com or (410) 420-8220, extension 1010.

“Serving our community is at the core of our family’s philosophy,” said Klein’s ShopRite CEO Marshall Klein. “We are proud to have launched a program that increases vaccine access, and helps keep our community safe and healthy.”

The mobile vaccine unit accepts most insurance and does not require an appointment. For more, contact the local Klein’s ShopRite pharmacy.

Klein’s ShopRite has been owned and operated by the Harford-based Klein family since 1925, with six stores in Harford County.