'Armed and dangerous’: Harford Sheriff searching for suspect in Edgewood carjacking, kidnapping

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man suspected in a carjacking and kidnapping in Edgewood.
Devon Allen Odell Scott, 36, is considered to be armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.
Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Scott pleaded guilty to armed robbery and an accompanying handgun charge in a February 2006 incident and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with five years suspended, according to court records. A phone number listed for his home was disconnected.