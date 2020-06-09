Fallston High graduate Kendall Outing is taking film-making talents to sunshine state

For students and faculty who have roamed the halls of Fallston High School the past four years, graduating senior Kendall Outing might have had them in his camera lens.
Outing, who among the 246 that make up the Cougars’ 2020 graduating class, has a love for filmmaking and that definitely stands out among his peers.
“I was the person trying to do and get more creative things out of my classmates. I did a lot of short films with some of my friends and I would go around the school, basically asking anybody, do you want to help out with a short film, or if they wanted to be in a short film,” Outing said. “Just messing around making short films with my friends."
Outing was also in the talent/variety show this year with one of his short films and it was screened in front of nearly the whole school, which he says was an awesome experience.
Self-described as the “only black kid” in his classes, Outing stood out that way, too, but while that could have been a real challenge, he said it really wasn’t.
“It was kind of a challenge, just like adjusting and being able to connect with everybody, but I was able to make friends pretty easily,” Outing said. “They saw past my color. I guess that could be considered a challenge, but I got used to it and I was able to push through that. I’ve got good relations with my teachers and a lot of the students."
Teacher Carrie Cummings called Outing “one of the most genuine students I have ever had in 22 years of education."
"His personality shines above others, as he has always been himself; caring, outgoing, creative and just all around awesome,” said Cummings, who taught Kendall as a junior in a Forensic Science class, even though it was a majority senior class.
“Kendall encompasses everything we would want in a student of Fallston High School. He will be missed, but we know that Kendall is going to move on and do great things," she said. "I can’t wait to be sitting in a movie theater watching one of his movies.”
Cummings is the senior class advisor, and additionally, Outing was a science department aide this year, “a really awesome one,” Cummings added.
Madalyn Palko, a world history teacher at Fallston, she she enjoyed having Outing her her classroom.
“He is respectful, intelligent and has a fantastic work-ethic,” she said. “I was in awe of him when I watched his movie debut at Fallston’s Variety Show — it showed such vision and maturity and it was just remarkable. I remember thinking that he’s definitely going to win an Oscar one day.
“Kendall has such talent and an amazing vision that when it comes to his career, the sky’s the limit,” Palko said.
The COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges for everyone in the Class of 2020, and Outing said not being able to interact with other people at school is what he missed most.
I’m just so used to school and when you’re in school, you don’t realize how important connections that you make with other people [are]. I appreciate my teachers a lot more, because I just miss them. I miss being in their class,” he said. “I miss being around all my friends and everybody else.”
Older brother Chaz Outing was home as well, a 2020 graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design. With two graduates, Outing says his mother was disappointed she didn’t get to have a large, celebratory cookout because of restrictions on large gatherings.
But, another celebration of sorts for Outing came just before the pandemic. In early March, he made the trip to Florida State University to look over the school. Outing applied and is one of about 15 applicants among 600 to get accepted into the film school at Florida State.
“I’m really blessed to actually have gotten that interview before COVID-19,” he said. Florida State was chosen over New York University, University of Texas and Loyola-Marymount University in California. Outing was accepted to all three.
“Florida State was definitely my number one, just because I wanted to go to a pretty big school and I wanted to meet a lot of new and different people, to be honest," Outing said. “It’s a great film school and it’s warm.”
The school closure due to the pandemic robbed Outing of a couple key senior moments.
“Senior trip to Hershey Park, I was really excited for that. I knew it would be so much fun with all my friends. The senior prank, missed out on that,” Outing said. “My mom would say graduation, but I don’t need to, it’s alright.”
He was, however, surprised at home with a visit that named him “Prom King.”
Outing is a member of the National Honor Society and carries a GPA over 4.0. He stands 63rd in his class.
Athletically, Outing played four years of basketball, three on varsity, and he was a team captain this past season.
Outing’s final words for his fellow classmates are thoughtful. “Definitely follow your dreams and see what else is out there in the world,” he said. “Good luck with whatever you want to do, follow your dreams and try to see the world a little bit before you settle down.”