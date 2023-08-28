Teen who was fatally stabbed outside McDonald’s in Havre de Grace has been identified

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A teen who was fatally stabbed outside a McDonald’s in Havre de Grace last week has been identified by police as Kamren Faison, 17, of Aberdeen.

Two 17-year-olds males have been arrested and charged as adults, according to Cpl. Philip Goertz of the Havre de Grace Police Department. The suspects and victim knew one another, Goertz said.

Advertisement

On Aug. 21, the suspects and the victim crossed paths in Havre de Grace. Goertz said the suspects and a female juvenile were in one vehicle and Faison and another female juvenile were in a second vehicle. According to witness reports, the occupants of both vehicles were throwing items out their windows at one another while the vehicles were in motion, Goertz said.

That afternoon, while Faison was parked in the McDonald’s parking lot at 802 Pulaski Highway, the suspects’ car pulled up and, according to Goertz, two fights broke out — one between the suspects and Faison and one between the girls. Faison was stabbed during the altercation with the two suspects and he went into the restaurant for help, Goertz said.

Advertisement

At 2:26 p.m., the Havre de Grace Police Department received multiple 911 calls for a stabbing at the restaurant. Faison was treated at the scene by medics and transported by Maryland State Police medevac to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where he later died.

Information from witnesses led to the suspects’ vehicle a short distance away, Goertz said. All three occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody but the girl was later released, he said.

The two suspects, both from Havre de Grace, are being charged as adults.

A viewing for Faison will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Evangelistic Church of Deliverance at 340 Congress Ave. in Havre de Grace.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sova or Detective Cooper of the Havre de Grace Police Department at 410-939-2121.

This story will be updated.