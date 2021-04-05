‘He got along with everybody’: Man killed by car at Edgewood junkyard remembered as kind, generous

Grams said Monge-Alberto was a generous person who was well-known in the Edgewood community. When Grams did not have a place to stay in the winter, Monge-Alberto invited him into his home. And when he had nobody to celebrate New Year’s Eve with, Monge-Alberto invited him to spend it with him and his family. That was the kind of person he was, Grams said, conscientious, considerate and kind. Now, Grams is trying to help Monge-Alberto’s family deal with the aftermath.