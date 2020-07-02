Kerr brothers, whose Bel Air home is usually known for Christmas decor, show their patriotic spirit for July 4

Brothers Garry and Larry Kerr of Bel Air are no strangers to holiday decorating. For the last 13 years, they’ve decorated their yard in Christmas cheer, filled with a variety of fun holiday-themed inflatables and other items as the year comes to a close.
This year though, with many local Fourth of July events cancelled — including the travel plans of the Kerr brothers — they decided that an Independence Day theme would be a great idea for their house on McCormick Street.
“We figured since we would be here this year and with everything going on, why not decorate to make the place look nice for July 4 and try to maybe make some people happy or just smile,” Garry Kerr said as he straightened some of the patriotic bunting near the porch.
The main attention-grabber at their home is the giant 30-by-20-foot American flag on their roof. Garry Kerr said he found the flag at the Edgewood incinerator plant when it was operational while driving a trash truck for the Town of Bel Air.
“People seem to like it, they will stop and take a picture or give us a thumbs up or something as they go by,” said Larry Kerr, a retired U.S. Army veteran, while placing a few flags along the sidewalk Wednesday.
Neighbor Paul Bakos, a Navy veteran, joined in and placed several American flags and other decorations along the sidewalk and yard of his home as well.
“I think they look excellent,” Bakos said of the decorations as he stopped by the Kerr’s house for a quick moment Wednesday afternoon. “I don’t have to try to keep up with them, I’m not trying to steal their thunder.”