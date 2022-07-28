Unidentified woman found dead in Aberdeen

The Aberdeen Police Department has started a homicide investigation after responding officers found a woman dead.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers and paramedics from the Aberdeen Fire Department responded to the unit block of East Inca Street for a cardiac arrest. When they arrived, officers found a 20-year-old female dead, with injuries consistent with a homicide.

Officers secured the scene and detectives from the criminal investigation division responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. The victim was transported to the office of the chief medical examiner in Baltimore to determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing and detectives are expected to release more information Thursday afternoon.

This story will be updated.