Artist Joyce Scott to appear on ‘Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table’

“A Love Story for All” is the theme of the Feb. 9 episode of “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table,” a virtual series produced by the Harford County Public Library and Chef John Shields’ Our Common Table.
Joyce J. Scott, a nationally renowned artist from Baltimore, will join Shields and library CEO Mary Hastler as they whip up some treats for the amorous in celebration of Valentine’s Day. Scott was named a MacArthur Fellow in 2016 and a Smithsonian Visionary Artist in 2019.
The two will discuss the intersection of food, love, art and community while preparing a few recipes including profiteroles, a decadent cream puff with amaretto chocolate sauce.
“Our viewers are in for a real treat in February,” Hastler said.
The show will be presented live on Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. Advanced registration, including a valid email address, is required at HCPLonline.org. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email with a link and unique password to access the program.
This episode of “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table” is presented in partnership with Harford County Public Library, the nonprofit Our Common Table, Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen, which is owned by Shields, and 32nd Street Farmers Market.
The “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table” series provides a virtual excursion to Maryland farms, fisheries and local businesses that focus on the abundance and variety of fare that is grown in the region and caught off its shores in the Chesapeake Bay. For information about future programs, visit HCPLonline.org.
– Maria Morales