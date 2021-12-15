Harford County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in Joppatowne murder

Around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 10, deputies from the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision in Joppatowne. Upon arrival, medics were performing CPR on William James Doran of Joppatowne. While evaluating him, medics discovered he was shot in the upper body. Medics transported Doran to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, where he died.